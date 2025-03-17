Shardul Thakur’s pictures with LSG squad spark replacement rumors ahead of IPL 2025

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been spotted training with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Shardul, surprisingly, went unsold during the mega auction ahead of the upcoming season.

Ad

However, pictures of him practicing at the LSG camp have surfaced online, sparking rumors that he might join the side as a replacement player. A report in the Times of India also noted that Shardul was seen in the team's training camp on Sunday, March 16, wearing LSG's training kit.

At a base price of ₹2 crore, the all-rounder found no bidders. He played just nine games in the 2024 season for the Chennai Super Kings and was released by the franchise. He has also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant (defunct), and Punjab Kings in the past.

Ad

Trending

The 33-year-old has played a total of 95 IPL games, taking 94 wickets at an average of 30.52 and economy rate of 9.22. He has also scored 307 runs with one half-century.

Shardul could prove to be a key addition for LSG with his all-round skills as the franchise is battling several injury woes ahead of the new season. The likes of Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan are yet to be cleared by the NCA. In addition, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to play only as a batter due to his back injury and will not bowl.

Ad

Below are pictures of Shardul Thakur training in LSG's kit at their camp, posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shardul Thakur's brilliant domestic form ahead of IPL 2025

After being unsold at the mega auction and not being a part of the national team as well, Shardul Thakur went back to domestic cricket to prove his worth. Playing for Mumbai in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, the all-rounder displayed exceptional form with both bat and ball.

He scored 505 runs from nine matches at an average of 42.08 with one hundred and four fifties to his name. Shardul also bagged 35 wickets at an average of 22.62.

After the IPL 2025 season, India are set to tour England for a Test series starting in June. The talented all-rounder will surely be eyeing a comeback to the national team after last playing in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️