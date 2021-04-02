Shardul Thakur pens a thank you note for Anand Mahindra after receiving SUV

Shardul Thakur penned down a thank you to Anand Mahindra after he received an SUV from the prominent businessman .

After India's famous win at the Gabba back in January, Anand Mahindra promised the six youngsters - T Natarajan, Mohammad Siraj, Shubhman Gill, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur - an SUV each as a token of appreciation for their respective contributions in a historic victory in the land Down Under.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you Nattu. I will treasure the return present & wear it with pride... @Natarajan_91 https://t.co/KxciWdQ1ai — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

India won a historic test series against the mighty Aussies back on their own turf for only the second time this century. However, what made the win even more special for India was the fact that they practically played with a second string team throughout the series.

Captain Virat Kohli had returned home after the first test to attend to family matters, with India down 0-1 in the 4 match series. It was a herculean effort from the team thereon to snatch the series 2-1.

On Thursday, Thakur became the second player after T. Natrajan to receive his SUV. The CSK bowler penned a short thank you note for the gift.

New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia. pic.twitter.com/eb69iLrjYb — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) April 1, 2021

Shardul Thakur has been the silver lining for India in the international season gone by

Thakur has been excellent in white ball cricket as well

Shardul Thakur has delivered for team India whenever called upon by the captain, irrespective of the formats. He played only his second test at the Gabba and packed a punch with his performance as he returned with 7 wickets in the match and also a game-changing innings of 67 runs. He was also involved in a record-breaking seventh-wicket partnership along with the Washington Sundars as his contributions helped India win the test match and clinch the series 2-1.

He continued his rich vein of form in the subsequent series against England in the white-ball leg of the tour as he was the highest wicket taker in the T20 and the ODI series among both sides, returning with 8 and 7 wickets respectively each in a fiercely competed series. He also chipped in with crucial contributions with the bat as he scored a valuable knock of 30 runs in the ODI series decider that helped India score in excess of 300 against England.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler will be plying his trade for the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL.