  Shashank Singh chooses his all-time XI, picks five-time IPL winner as captain

Shashank Singh chooses his all-time XI, picks five-time IPL winner as captain

By Shankar
Modified Sep 16, 2025 22:21 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Shashank Singh in action for PBKS - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh has picked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni as his captain in his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) XI. The 33-year-old picked Rohit Sharma as his vice-captain, in a side that also has the likes of Virender Sehwag, Jasprit Bumrah and Sandeep Sharma.

He also said his star-studded XI deserved to play atleast once in future. Singh told CricTracker:

"Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Shashank Singh, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player: Piyush Chawla)."
"This is the Indian Premier League, and I want a team full of Indian stars - players who can defeat any team, in any part of the world, on any given day. I feel this team deserves a chance to play together at least once. Mahi Bhai should lead the team, with Rohit Bhai as the vice-captain."
A notable omission from Singh's all-time IPL XI is his current skipper at PBKS Shreyas Iyer. He also opted to pick only Yuzvendra Chahal from the current PBKS side, which finished runners-up in IPL 2025.

Shashank Singh picks all-Indian all-time IPL XI filled with the biggest names

An interesting aspect to Shashank Singh's all-time IPL is the absence of overseas players. The batter opted to go with a XI full of Indian players, filled with some of the biggest names to play the game.

Singh's all-time IPL XI has four fast bowling options and one frontline spinner in Chahal. The presence of Suresh Raina also offers a sixth bowling option for the captain. The inclusion of Piyush Chawla as the impact sub also gives an extra spin bowling option.

Apart from Chahal, Virender Sehwag and Chawla played for PBKS in their IPL careers. The former was part of the team which reached the final in 2014.

