Shashank Singh denied five runs despite fielder Karun Nair signaling a six during PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Delhi Capitals' (DC) Karun Nair attempted to take Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh's catch at the boundary during their IPL 2025 match. The incident took place on the final ball of the 15th over at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, May 24.
Shashank went for a lofted shot off a length delivery from pacer Mohit Sharma. Stationed at long-on, Nair grabbed a fine catch but threw the ball inside the ropes on realizing his foot might touch the cushion.
He immediately signaled to the on-field official that it was a six, possibly suggesting that his foot had touched the boundary. However, after seeing multiple replays, the third umpire concluded that Nair's foot hadn't crossed the ropes and adjudged it a fair effort.
In the end, despite Nair initially declaring it was a six, PBKS were denied five runs. Only the single taken by Shashank and Shreyas Iyer was added to the team's total.
Shashank failed to score big in the clash. The swashbuckling batter was dismissed in the 16th over by Mustafizur Rahman after an 11-run knock from 10 balls.
Several fans were puzzled by the confusion over Karun Nair's six-saving effort
Karun Nair produced a brilliant fielding effort to save five runs for his side. However, there was a lot of confusion among fans as the six wasn't given despite the fielder's call.
Interestingly, the PBKS batters had the chance to complete a double, but they didn't come back for the second after Nair signaled it was a six. Puzzled by the proceedings, many fans shared posts on social media about the decision.
Here are some of the top reactions on X:
"Karun Nair told the umpire that the ball had gone for six runs, but the umpire only gave a single run," wrote a fan.
"karun nair, which team you are playing for mate? certainly not for DC," commented another.
After being put to bat first, PBKS registered 206/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer, with 53 runs off 34 balls. Marcus Stoinis delivered a blistering knock towards the back end, remaining unbeaten on 44 in just 16 balls. Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-33-3.
