"She can sometimes predict where I'll bowl" – Yuzvendra Chahal on Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most successful bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He recently eclipsed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)’s Amit Mishra for most wickets by a spinner in the T20 extravaganza.

The leg-spinner is known for his variations, which recently helped him take a four-wicket haul (4/17) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) won their opening game by 72 runs.

Chahal, in a recent interview with the Jaipur-based franchise, revealed that batters might find it tough to read him, but it’s not the case with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The 32-year-old also expressed his special bond with his better half.

Speaking to RR’s official Twitter handle, Chahal said:

“Yes, definitely. I feel more confident when she is with me. She always gives me strength and positive vibes. When you see your loved ones rooting for you and they just came to see you, I really love seeing her in the stands. She’s smiling always and she observes me very well, especially my bowling.”

He added:

“Just two weeks ago, I discovered that she can sometimes predict where I’ll bowl. I’m relieved that she’s only on my side. And she isn’t going to tell anyone about it.”

For the uninitiated, Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree tied the knot on December 22, 2020, after dating for a few months. The couple met during the COVID-19 pandemic when Chahal joined her online dance classes.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s RR to face off against Punjab Kings

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns with Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5. The leg spinner has 28 scalps in 17 games against PBKS. He will look to continue his exploits with the ball as RR eyes back-to-back wins in IPL 2023.

Chahal, who was retained for ₹6.5 crores, scalped 27 wickets in 17 IPL games last season as RR finished runner-up. He needs 14 wickets to go past Dwayne Bravo (183) for the most scalps in the cash-rich league.

Cricket.com @weRcricket



: Most wickets in IPL history



DJ Bravo - 183

Lasith Malinga - 170

𝗬𝘂𝘇𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗹 - 𝟭𝟲𝟴*



#SRHvsRR | #IPL2023 | #TataIPL CHAHAL goes past Mishra! #QuickByte : Most wickets in IPL historyDJ Bravo - 183Lasith Malinga - 170𝗬𝘂𝘇𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗹 - 𝟭𝟲𝟴* CHAHAL goes past Mishra!#QuickByte: Most wickets in IPL historyDJ Bravo - 183Lasith Malinga - 170𝗬𝘂𝘇𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗹 - 𝟭𝟲𝟴*#SRHvsRR | #IPL2023 | #TataIPL https://t.co/Jzj9OFxNLB

Yuzvendra Chahal will be looking for another breakthrough year ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

Poll : 0 votes