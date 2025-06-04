"She's seen it for 11" - Virat Kohli's emotional statement on wife Anushka Sharma after RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli shared an emotional message for his wife, Anushka Sharma, a day after the franchise's maiden IPL triumph. RCB defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring final by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

It was Kohli's first IPL after being with the franchise since its inception in 2008. After the win, the 36-year-old was filled with raw emotions and hugged Anushka during the post-match celebrations.

On the day after RCB's memorable night, Kohli wrote a special message for Anushka on his Instagram handle, saying:

"I've seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since shes a Bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through."

The veteran batter also had heartfelt words about his wife immediately after the game in an interview with the broadcasters (via Indian Express).

"What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin…it’s something that you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally do you understand the number of things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through emotionally as well.," said Kohli

"Watching me down and out, her coming to the games, being so connected with Bengaluru…she is a Bengaluru girl as well…being connected to RCB is very special for her as well. She must be so so proud," he added.

Social Media was full of pictures of the duo rejoicing with the IPL trophy after RCB's win in the final.

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB in the IPL 2025 victory

Virat Kohli played a massive role with the bat in RCB's win over PBKS in the IPL 2025 final. Having been asked to bat first, RCB lost opener Phil Salt early for 16 off nine deliveries.

However, the master batter held one end up as the next two wickets also tumbled inside the first 11 overs. Despite failing to accelerate after getting well-set, he finished on 43 from 35 balls, helping RCB post a formidable 190/9 in 20 overs.

Kohli was his usual animated self on the field as the RCB bowlers defended the total with incredible discipline and predominantly impressive catching. RCB's win in the IPL final was their first after failing on the previous three occasions in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

The 36-year-old finished the IPL 2025 season with 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 15 matches.

