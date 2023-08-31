"She said YES"- David Miller announces engagement with girlfriend Camilla

South African batter David Miller recently announced engagement with his girlfriend Camilla on Instagram. Miller proposed to his girlfriend at Zimbabwe's Mpala Jena.

David Miller is one of the top cricketers in white-ball formats. He has made a name for himself with his magnificent performances for South Africa and multiple IPL teams. Last year, Miller played a vital role in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 championship win.

Miller has now taken a big step in his peronal life. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 31, he posted five photos from his engagement with Camilla and wrote:

"She said YES!💍❤️ Camilla Miller, has a nice ring to it right?"

Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of Miller's IPL team Gujarat Titans, dropped hearts in the comments box. Miller's former Rajasthan Royals teammate Mahipal Lomror congratulated him as well, while GT batter Shubman Gill commented:

"Wohooooo❤️❤️"

Gujarat Titans created a special post for their South African batter on Instagram. They shared three of the five photos uploaded by Miller in the form of a collage and wrote in the Instagram caption:

"Have you met the Millers?"

The post by Gujarat Titans has received close to 15,000 likes. A lot of Gujarat Titans fans have congratulated Miller on his engagement.

David Miller will return to the field soon

David Miller has been on a short break from cricket. He played his last match for the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League on August 17. South Africa have rested him for their ongoing T20I series against Australia at home. He will be back for the upcoming ODIs against the Aussies.

Having performed so well in Indian conditions, Miller is expected to play a big role for South Africa in ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He will be keen to get some runs against Australia and gain momentum for the mega event.