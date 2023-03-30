"Sher akela aata hai" - Top 10 funny Rohit Sharma memes due to his absence during captains' photoshoot ahead of IPL 2023

The captains of the teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the exception of Rohit Sharma, convened at the Narendra Modi Stadium for a photoshoot ahead of the competition.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the curtain raiser at the same venue on Friday (March 31).

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, David Warner, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan were the designated full-time captains present at the event in Ahmedabad. Nitish Rana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar represented KKR and SRH as stand-in captains.

A back injury has forced Shreyas Iyer to miss a few games for KKR while Aiden Markram is yet to arrive in India for SRH. He is on international duty and will miss Hyderabad's first match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2 for the same reason.

Mumbai Indians did not have any representative at the photo shoot as Rohit Sharma was absent. The reason for the same have not been disclosed yet.

Fans took note of Rohit's absence in the photo and reacted on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 @Hydrogen_45



will come alone ! 🛐 IPL is the Kingdom of Rohit Sharma ! @ImRo45 will come alone ! 🛐 IPL is the Kingdom of Rohit Sharma !@ImRo45 will come alone ! 🛐 https://t.co/75H3y3BKNN

VECTOR @Vector_45R 9 teams will fight to play the final 2023 with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians 9 teams will fight to play the final 2023 with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians 🔥🔥 https://t.co/I0F83aafE5

Ansh Shah @asmemesss This is why Rohit sharma is different from others This is why Rohit sharma is different from others https://t.co/LO4NkQqOUm

"I don’t think the rule will affect the all-rounders" - Rohit Sharma on the introduction of impact player rule

In the pre-season press conference, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently weighed in on the newly introduced impact player rule. He opined that it would not diminish the importance of the all-rounders in a side and said:

"I don’t think the rule will affect the all-rounders. An all-rounder will remain an all-rounder and will give you the option to bowl him and make him bat anytime. With that 12th player, you can fill that gap of having a sixth bowler or an extra batter. In hindsight, you can say that, but you still want to put your best players on the park. I don’t think it will impact so much in terms of having all-rounders in the team or not."

He added:

"I think it’s interesting to have a new sort of innovation in the game. Only time will tell what happens and how teams cope but I like the idea of an impact player coming in and changing the game after the toss. I like it. Let’s see what happens."

Do you agree with Rohit Sharma's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes