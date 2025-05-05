Shikhar Dhawan shares poster of his upcoming song featuring Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, drops release date

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to feature in a song alongside Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. He shared the poster of the song on his Instagram handle.

The song is named 'Besos' and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karl Wine. In the poster, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen standing alongside Jacqueline, with the name of the song mentioned with other details about the singers, music producer, director, and composer.

The teaser of the song is set to be released on Tuesday, May 6, at 11:00 AM IST while the full song will be out on Thursday, May 8, at 11:00 AM IST. It will be available on the Play DMF official YouTube channel.

Below is the poster shared by Dhawan with the caption -

"A spark of pop, a swirl of passion!❤️‍🔥🌟 Are you ready for #Besos?🤩🧨📌 Teaser Out Tomorrow only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel!🚀Full Song Out on 8th May at 11AM IST!🎶@jacquelienefernandez @shreyaghoshal @anshul300 @karlwine @iamrajatnagpal @freebot_ @rana_sotal @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji @raghav.sharma.14661 #Besos #jacquelinefernandez #shikhardhawan #shreyaghoshal #karlwine #playdmfofficial."

Shikhar Dhawan confirms relationship with Sophie Shine

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is already in the news after he recently confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine through a post on his Instagram handle. He posted a picture with her and captioned it 'My ❤️'.

Sophie Shine is an Irish product consultant, for those unknown. Earlier in 2023, Dhawan went through a divorce with his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji, with whom he also has a son named Zoravar.

According to a report by Times Entertainment, Sophie has a background in marketing She also has a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology.

Sophie has earlier been spotted with Shikhar Dhawan wearing traditional Indian attire as well during various events. His post on Instagram has now confirmed their relationship.

The former opener represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIS, and 68 T20Is. He scored 2315, 6793, and 1759 runs in these formats respectively. Dhawan also played 222 games in the IPL, amassing 6769 runs with two hundreds and 51 half-centuries to his name. His last appearance came for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2024 season where he played only five matches.

