Shivam Dube hits a sublime four through covers as CSK beat LSG to end five-match losing streak in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube carved Avesh Khan's wide yorker attempt through the covers to finish the run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, April 14. The win ends CSK's five-match losing run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

CSK were firm favorites to close out the contest after Shardul Thakur conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over. With only five runs needed off the final over, skipper MS Dhoni took a single to bring Shivam Dube back on strike.

LSG had to bring in an extra fielder inside the circle after failing to finish their overs within the cut-off time. Avesh Khan, with only four runs to defend off the last five deliveries, overloaded the field on the off side to align with his wide yorker plan. The right-arm pacer could not pitch it full enough on the crease, instead dropping perfectly in front of Dube to free his arms.

The left-handed batter made the most of the chance to drill the ball through the gap and into the boundary to seal the five-wicket win. Have a look at the stroke right here:

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 43 runs off 37 deliveries, playing a crucial role after CSK lost their way in the run chase after a dominant start.

CSK win their first away game of IPL 2025 season after some brave calls

CSK's sole win of the season prior to the LSG clash had come against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. Since then, they have lost three home matches on the trot, and also ended on the wrong side in their trips to Mullanpur and Guwahati.

After the recent demoralising loss to KKR, where they could only post 102 on the board, CSK made some tough calls to revive the season. Shaik Rasheed and Jamie Overton were included in the playing XI against LSG, while Devon Conway and Ravichandran Ashwin were excluded.

The Indian youngster played a promising 19-ball 27 on debut to guide CSK to a positive start in the run chase, while the English all-rounder chipped in with a couple of overs, and was not needed with the bat.

CSK are scheduled to face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

