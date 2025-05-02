"Shortest IPL career"- Top 10 funny memes as GT score 224/6 in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH 

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is playing host to tonight's IPL 2025 match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Visiting team skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to chase in the contest.
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill set a great platform for GT yet again with a magnificent opening partnership of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs. Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari broke the threatening partnership in the seventh over by dismissing Sai Sudharsan (48) to give SRH their first breakthrough.
Gill continued in the same vein and scored 76 (38) before getting run out at the end of the 13th over. Jos Buttler then took the onus on himself and smashed an aggressive half-century, 64 (37), to power GT to 224 for six in 20 overs. Jaydev Unadkat picked up three wickets for SRH in the bowling department.
"The wicket was a bit low and slow"- Sai Sudharsan after first innings of GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad
During the mid-innings break, Gujarat Titans batter opener Sai Sudharsan reflected on his batting performance and the first innings action, saying:
"I am trying to time the ball than smacking it and the touch is good so it is paying off. We are not thinking about losing wickets, we are trying to react well than thinking about what will happen when we are getting out.
"To be honest, the wicket was a bit low and slow. But the way we showed intent, the first six overs went well for us. Even in the first timeout, we had a session about that and not to think about the big score. We have put on a good score and the bowlers will do well today," Sudharsan added.
