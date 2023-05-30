"Shot of the tournament for me"- Mohammad Kaif compares Ambati Rayudu's six to that of Virat Kohli's against Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu for an incredible cameo of 19*(8) in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Kaif in particular spoke about the one six that Rayudu hit off Mohit Sharma's bowling in the 13th over. He waited on the backfoot anticipating a slower delivery and flat-batted hit over the head of long-off for a massive six.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Mohammad Kaif explained how that six was similar to the one Virat Kohli hit Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf in the T20 World Cup. Here's what he had to say about Ambati Rayudu's knock:

"That impactful knock from Ambati Rayudu was the game-changing moment. His innings was very crucial in the context of the game. The six he hit going on the back foot was the shot of the tournament for me. It was identical to that iconic six which Virat Kohli hit in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne last year. Rayudu looked emotional but full credit to him for ending his IPL career on such a high."

I can smile for the rest of my life: Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu had announced that the IPL 2023 final would be the last game of his IPL career. He played a crucial cameo and was understandably emotional after CSK won their fifth title.

Here's what Rayudu had to say after the final:

"Yes, it's a fairy-tale finish. I couldn't have asked for more. I mean it's unbelievable. Fortunate to have played in really great sides and this is one of the sides. [On the importance of this, his final game] I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work for the last 30 years. I'm just happy that it finished on this night."

Rayudu now has won six IPL titles in his career, a joint record held alongside Rohit Sharma.

