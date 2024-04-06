"Should have batted up the order" - Irfan Pathan on MS Dhoni after CSK's 6-wicket loss to SRH in IPL 2024

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni should have been promoted higher up the order in the team's IPL 2024 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 6.

After being asked to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Chennai finished at 165/5 after 20 overs. Hyderabad made run-scoring difficult by their effective use of cutters on the slow pitch.

MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 7 after Ravindra Jadeja's wicket in the final over. The former CSK captain played just two balls and remained unbeaten on one. Pathan suggested that Chennai should have considered sending in the seasoned campaigner much earlier.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Considering off-cutter planning in to the pitch and match up against Bhuvi and Unadkat, Dhoni the right-hand batsman should have batted up the order in this match vs SRH."

Shivam Dube was the highest run-getter for CSK, contributing 45 runs. SRH chased down the target comfortably in 18.1 overs to clinch a six-wicket win over the defending champions.

"I'm amazed he did not come out to bat earlier" - Michael Vaughan on MS Dhoni's batting position in CSK vs SRH match

Irfan Pathan wasn't the only expert surprised by MS Dhoni coming out to bat only in the 20th over. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also reckoned that the 42-year-old should have been sent earlier.

He pointed out how Dhoni looked in great touch in the team's previous encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC), where he scored 37* off just 16 balls.

Vaughan told Cricbuzz after the match:

"On the back of what he did in the last game, I'm amazed he did not come out to bat earlier. I can't understand why he's been out there for just three balls."

With two wins and as many losses after four outings, Chennai occupy the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table.