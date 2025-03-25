Shreyas Iyer tonks back-to-back sixes off Rashid Khan as he hits 50 on debut for PBKS in IPL 2025 clash against GT [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer led by example in their IPL 2025 opening contest against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The right-handed batter smashed back-to-back sixes off GT ace spinner Rashid Khan, completing a 27-ball fifty in the process.

The two consecutive maximums came in the 14th over of Punjab’s innings. Rashid bowled a googly outside off, and Iyer got forward and swiped it over the long-on with a clean strike. The leg-spinner followed that up with a short delivery on the middle, and the right-hander went on his back foot to pull it flat, well past the deep mid-wicket to finish the over on a high note. The shots came after the first four deliveries yielded just two runs.

Watch Shreyas Iyer’s sixes off Rashid Khan below:

The Punjab Kings had bought Iyer for a whopping INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the second-costliest player in IPL history. The 30-year-old was only behind Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant, who was purchased for INR 27 crore.

Shreyas Iyer led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL trophy last year. He has reunited with Ricky Ponting (head coach) with the Punjab franchise. The duo guided DC to two IPL playoffs during their joint stints at the Delhi-based franchise. They will be eager to end Punjab’s dry run in the tournament by winning their maiden IPL title.

Shreyas Iyer holds Punjab Kings' innings as wickets continue to tumble in IPL 2025 match vs GT

Shreyas Iyer has held PBKS innings against GT as wickets continued to tumble on the other end at regular intervals.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 165/4 after 15.4 overs, with Iyer (65 off 31) at the crease. Last year's sensation, Shashank Singh, has joined him in the middle.

Earlier, opener Priyansh Arya impressed with 47 off 31 balls. Sai Kishore has bagged three wickets for the Titans.

Follow the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

