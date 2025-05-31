Shubman Gill breaks his silence over viral video of awkward moment with Hardik Pandya during toss for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has broken his silence over the viral video of his awkward moment with Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya during the toss for the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. He dismissed all rumors of a rift with Pandya through a post on his Instagram story.

Ad

In the viral video, it appeared as if MI skipper Pandya was about to offer a handshake to his opposite number. Gill also seemed to respond initially, but for some reason, both pulled back and did not end up shaking hands. The strange exchange soon was all over social media platforms, with some fans even claiming that Gill seems to have developed an ego after being named Test captain.

Clearing the air over the matter, the GT skipper uploaded an Instagram story, featuring a couple of pictures with Pandya. Gill shared the story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Nothing but love. (Don't believe everything you see on the internet) @hardikpandya93."

A screenshot of Shubman Gill’s Instagram story

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of the match, Mumbai beat Gujarat by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur to seal their berth in Qualifier 2. Batting first, MI put up 228-5 on the board in their 20 overs as Rohit Sharma top-scored with 81 off 50. In the chase, GT were held to 208-6 even as Sai Sudharsan hit a fighting 80 off 49 balls. Gill was dismissed for 1, trapped lbw by Trent Boult.

"Definitely not easy when we drop three sitters" - Shubman Gill reflects on defeat in IPL 2025 Eliminator

While GT had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, their journey in the T20 league ended following the loss to MI in the Eliminator. Gujarat dropped three easy chances in the field, which included two early reprieves to Rohit. While reflecting on the 20-run defeat, Gill said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

Ad

"Definitely not easy when we drop three sitters. Wasn't easy for the bowlers to control and doesn't help when you drop three catches."

Expand Tweet

Ad

GT were in the hunt during the 84-run stand between Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar (48 off 24), which ended when the latter was knocked over by a brilliant yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking about the stand, he said:

"Message was simple (for Sai and Washington). Just play the game you want to play and the goal was the same for both of them to make us win."

Gujarat won the IPL during their debut season in 2022 and finished runners-up in 2023. They did not qualify for the playoffs last year, finishing in eighth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More