  Shubman Gill dropped, but Jos Buttler departs next ball to concussion sub in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Shubman Gill dropped, but Jos Buttler departs next ball to concussion sub in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified May 06, 2025 23:07 IST
MI celebrating Jos Buttler's wicket. [Pic credits: BCCI]

Mumbai Indians (MI) had two contrasting pieces of fortune off consecutive deliveries in their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The incidents took place in the 12th over of GT’s chase.

Tilak Varma dropped an absolute dolly to give skipper Shubman Gill a reprieve on 35 before his batting partner Jos Buttler perished off the very next ball via caught behind.

Skipper Hardik Pandya took a great review as Buttler perished for 30 off 27 balls to end the 72-run partnership with Gill. The dismissal came off the third delivery of the 12th over.

Ashwani Kumar, who replaced Corbin Bosch via concussion substitute, made an instant impact. He bowled a length ball angling away from around off stump, and Buttler had to reach for it. The wicketkeeper-batter took a swipe over the cover but got a faint edge on its way to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton. The on-field umpire remained unmoved, but Rickelton convinced Pandya to go for a review. Ultra-edge showed there was an inner edge.

Watch the videos below:

What has happened in the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match so far?

After being asked to bat first, MI put up 155/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton departed for single-digit scores. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the innings with scores of 53 (35) and 35 (24), respectively. Following their dismissals, Tilak Varma, skipper Hardik Pandya, and Naman Dhir also followed the same route as Rickelton and Sharma, perishing for single digits. Corbin Bosch provided a late flourish, scoring 27 off 22 balls to help his team reach a respectable total.

Sai Kishore starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 2/34, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee took one wicket apiece.

In response, GT were 107/2 after 14 overs when rain interrupted play, with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease. They need 49 runs off 36 balls and are currently ahead of the DLS par score.

Follow the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match live score and updates here.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by Arshit Garg
