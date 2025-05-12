Shubman Gill royally ignores fan as she tries to click a selfie amid IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was seen at the airport on Sunday, May 11, as he kept walking unfazed while a fan tried to click a selfie with him. This came after the BCCI temporarily suspended the IPL 2025 season due to tensions at the India-Pakistan border. The league was suspended for a week on Friday, May 9.

Shubman Gill was seen walking with his luggage and security. He was dressed in a casual black t-shirt, grey pants, white shoes, and shades. A fan girl started walking alongside him and tried to click a selfie with the star cricketer.

However, neither did he stop to pose for a picture, nor did he look at the fan, but simply kept walking and ignoring her, as she made continuous efforts to click a selfie with the Gujarat Titans' opener.

Despite asking for a selfie multiple times and trying to catch up with Shubman Gill, the 25-year-old didn't budge, as the fan eventually walked away.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below:

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans have begun their training with IPL 2025 likely to resume soon

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and his Gujarat Titans are the first team to have resumed training amid the IPL 2025 suspension. The league is likely to resume on May 16 with a revised schedule, with the official announcement yet to come in.

Gill has played a key role for his side this season, leading from the front both as skipper and with the bat as well. He has scored 508 runs from 11 innings at an average of 50.80 and a strike-rate of 152.55.

The right-hander has also slammed five half-centuries this season and is among the leading run-scorers so far. His contributions with the bat have been vital as the Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table with the league coming to a temporary halt.

Gujarat Titans have won eight out of their 11 matches and have 16 points with a net run rate of +0.793. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also have 16 points, but Gujarat are above them due to their superior net run rate. (RCB have a net run rate of +0.482).

Gill will be eager to carry his form when the league resumes with Gujarat Titans looking firm for a top-two finish.

