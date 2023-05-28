"Shubman Gill’s performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable" - Sachin Tendulkar hails GT opener for incredible season

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media handle to heap praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill for his sensational batting throughout the season.

The young opener scored his third century of the season to help GT beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) and qualify for the grand finale against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, May 28.

Tendulkar, the mentor of the Mumbai Indians, was particularly impressed by Gill's temperament, composure, and hunger for runs.

The 23-year-old has displayed an astonishing run of form lately, scoring three centuries in his last four innings.

Gill also holds the Orange Cap, with 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43.

The Little Master witnessed Gill's latest century from close quarters from the MI dugout. Ahead of the final, he shared a post with a caption:

"Shubman Gill’s performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mumbaiindians hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets."

Tendulkar continued:

"In high-scoring encounters, there are always decisive moments that shape the outcome, and Shubman's exceptional acceleration from the 12th over onwards propelled @gujarat_titans to a monumental total. It was a display of his capacity to seize momentum and make a profound impact on the game. Likewise, Mumbai briefly got back into the game with @tilakvarma9 blistering 24 runs against @mdshami.11 and were alive till @surya_14kumar got out."

The 50-year-old also wished his best to both finalists and felt that the contest would be interesting to watch unfold.

"Gujarat are a formidable side and the wickets of @shubmangill, @hardikpandya93 & @davidmillersa12 will be key for @chennaiipl tonight. Chennai also bat deep with @mahi7781 coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other. It’s going to be an interesting Final to watch."

The two teams face off against each other for the third time this season, with each winning their respective home games in the first two meetings.

"Records are meant to be broken" - Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill breaking Virat Kohli's 973-run tally

Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar felt that Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill could break Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a single season in the final against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Kohli scored an unprecedented 973 runs in the 2016 IPL season, including four centuries, as he propelled the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the final.

Gill has scored 851 runs ahead of the final and will need to produce his best to come close to overhauling Kohli's scoring record.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

"Yes it can happen. It looks possible. If Gujarat bat first then Gill will have a big opportunity. If Chennai bat first and gets all out for 180 then 122 will look impossible. But yes, records are meant to be broken."

Regardless, Gill will finish the season as one of only four batters to breach the 800-run mark in IPL history. He also recorded the highest individual score in an IPL playoff game, scoring 129 off 60 balls in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians.

Poll : 0 votes