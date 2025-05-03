Silambarasan TR comes up with a heartwarming reaction after Virat Kohli terms 'Nee Singam Dhan' as his current favorite song

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli recently named AR Rahman's 'Nee Singam Dhan' his current favorite song amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The song is from the 2023-released Tamil film 'Pathu Thala,' which stars Silambarasan TR. The actor warmly responded to Kohli's claim on social media.
The clip of Kohli terming 'Nee Singam Dhan' his current favorite song was shared by RCB on their official Instagram handle on Thursday, May 1. 'Nee Singam Dhan' translates to 'You are a lion.'
Silambarasan TR shared the clip on his Instagram story and wrote, 'Nee Singam Dhan,' while tagging Virat Kohli, and followed it with a heart, fire, and lion emojis.
India Today shared the screenshot of Silambarasan's story (disappeared after 24 hours), in which he reacted to Kohli's revelation about the song.
Virat Kohli will be in action against CSK in Bengaluru, IPL 2025
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be in action on Saturday, May 3, when RCB take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The last time the two sides met earlier this season at Chepauk, RCB beat CSK convincingly by 50 runs.
Heading into this game, CSK are already out of the playoffs race with just two wins from ten games. On the other hand, RCB have seven wins and 14 points from ten games. They will be keen to strengthen their position to make it to the playoffs with a win here.
Virat Kohli has been in great form with the bat. He is their leading run-scorer with 443 runs from ten innings at an average of 63.29. The right-hander has also notched up six half-centuries, all of which have come in a winning cause so far this season.
Kohli will be eager to carry on his form in the much-awaited clash against CSK at home.
