“Siraj has jumped ahead of him” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on Mohammad Shami after SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop said that Mohammad Shami has not performed at the same level since his brilliant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign for Team India. The veteran pacer has picked up five wickets in his first five matches for his new franchise, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

Shami returned from a lengthy injury layoff and spearheaded Team India's pace bowling unit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The selection committee had not considered Mohammed Siraj, preferring to fast-track Harshit Rana instead.

Siraj has taken over Shami's role as spearhead in his former franchise, the Gujarat Titans (GT), and is the joint highest wicket-taker among seamers in the campaign so far. The right-arm pacer overshadowed Shami during their recent face-off in Hyderabad when GT defeated SRH by seven wickets.

Ian Bishop opined that Siraj has now pipped Shami in the Team India fast bowling pecking order due to his recent form and the age factor.

"Since Shami got that five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy, I don't think we have seen that Shami again since then. He's 34, nearly 35. It was two seasons ago that Siraj got ten wickets in the powerplay for RCB, and only five last year, so his powerplay bowling had dropped off a bit. But, he looks better now. If he continues to hit that lengths he is bowling, and uses the seam, he looks, right now, as if he has jumped ahead of Mohammed Shami," Bishop said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"If Siraj continues bowling like he has done in the last two games, I think he offers slightly more across phases. Whereas, Shami, is a little bit more orthodox," he added.

Siraj was adjudged player of the match for his spell of 4-17, which reduced SRH to just 152-8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Before his stunning display on his home ground, the right-arm pacer had also picked up figures of 3-19 against his former franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"I couldn't digest it" - Mohammed Siraj on his exclusion from Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Despite being the No.1 ranked ODI bowler not so long ago, Siraj failed to make it to the 2025 Champions Trophy. After the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, the pacer played in the tour of Sri Lanka, where he picked up three wickets in the 0-2 series loss.

Siraj's presence was expected in the squad for the ICC event, especially since there were major doubts regarding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. However, Team India went with Harshit Rana while trusting Hardik Pandya to contribute with his medium pace as well.

"I couldn't digest it, but then I explained to myself that things would change. I worked on my mistakes and realised them. So I am enjoying it now. As a professional, when you are with the side, there is doubt when you aren't selected, but then I thought to move on from that and do well with the ball. When you are able to execute what you want to do, there is a different feeling as a bowler, and it is a lot of fun," Siraj said during the post-match presentation.

GT are next scheduled to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

