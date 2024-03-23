"Sirf MS Dhoni ka hi chehra dikha raha hai" - Virender Sehwag to cameraman during CSK vs RCB clash of IPL 2024

MS Dhoni relinquished the Chennai Super (CSK) captaincy ahead of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), with opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad being named the new skipper.

However, the limelight remained on Dhoni during the team's opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai on Friday, March 22. The veteran keeper-batter is one of the top attractions of the tournaments, with fans and experts speculating it could be his last dance for CSK.

Dhoni was at his tactical best against RCB, constantly having conversations with Gaikwad. The former captain was also seen setting fields for the bowlers.

The camera also kept panning towards Dhoni from time to time. Reacting to the same, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag joked by asking the cameraman to pay attention to Gaikwad as well since he was the captain.

Sehwag remarked while being on Haryanvi commentary on Jio Cinema:

"Bhai, Ruturaj (Gaikwad) ka bhi chehra dekha do ek do baar vo bhi captain hai. Sirf (MS) Dhoni ka hi Chahraa dekha raha hai (Brother, please show Rituraj's face as well, he is the captain. The cameraman is showing only Dhoni's face)."

Defending champions CSK opened their campaign with a stunning six-wicket win over RCB. Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a four-wicket haul.

RCB finished at 173/6 after 20 overs, courtesy of a late blitz by Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*). CSK chased down the target in just 18.4 overs. Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube shone with the bat, contributing 37 and 34*, respectively.

"He might not play all games" - Chris Gayle on MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024

Former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle opined that MS Dhoni might not feature in all the games for CSK in IPL 2024. He reckoned that the seasoned campaigner could take a break from a few fixtures.

Gayle, however, seemed hopeful of the 42-year-old performing well this season.

"He (MS Dhoni) might not play all games. There may be a little break in between for him. that's why the decision. But MSD will go well, don't worry about that," Gayle said on Jio Cinema.

CSK will now take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.