SK makes 3 predictions for today's GT vs LSG match; No. 2 is about Rishabh Pant

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 64 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. GT are currently on top of the points table, with 18 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, LSG are languishing in seventh place, with 10 points from 12 games.

GT may have clinched their playoffs berth, but would be keen to finish in the top two. They have been in incredible form in IPL 2025, winning five of their last six games. In their previous match, they hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, chasing a target of 200 in 19 overs.

LSG were officially knocked out of the playoffs race following their six-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Lucknow put up 205-7 on the board, but SRH chased down the total rather comfortably in 18.2 overs.

Gujarat have a 4-2 lead over Lucknow in the IPL. Considering history, current form and pitch conditions, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for today's GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad.

Prediction No. 1: Shubman Gill to play a prominent knock

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill has been sensational form with the willow in IPL 2025. In 12 innings, he has amassed 601 runs at an average of 60.10 and a strike rate of 155.70. Gill's opening partner Sai Sudharsan (617) is the only batter with more runs in IPL 2025 heading into Thursday's match.

Expect Gill to come up with another solid batting effort against LSG on Thursday. The right-handed batter has an excellent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In 23 IPL matches at the venue, he has scored 1,109 runs at a strike rate of 161.89, with three hundreds and five half-centuries.

Gill could score between 50 and 70 runs and face around 30-40 balls in the match against LSG. Expect him to feature in another solid stand with Sudharsan in the powerplay. The duo could feature in another half-century stand.

Prediction No. 2: Rishabh Pant to score 30+ runs

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has had a horror IPL 2025 campaign. In 11 innings, he has scored 135 runs at a poor average of 12.27 and an underwhelming strike rate of 100. Pant has just not looked in any sort of batting rhythm in IPL 2025.

In the match against GT on Thursday, he could score 30 or more runs, while facing 15-20 balls. The left-hander could hit a few boundaries against the pacers, but could perish to spin, possibly someone like a Rashid Khan.

Prediction No. 3: GT to beat LSG by a comprehensive margin

Given their form and confidence, Gujarat are expected to win Thursday's clash against Lucknow without much trouble. If they bat first, they could end up posting 200-plus and winning the game by 30-40 runs. If they chase, Gill and co. could get home with 10-15 balls to spare.

