"So happy to see you again"- Shikhar Dhawan catches up with Rishabh Pant at National Cricket Academy

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan caught up with his Indian teammate and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Pant has been out of action since last December after a serious accident. He has been recovering slowly and is expected to make a comeback next year.

Quite a few Indian cricketers have met Pant and spent some time with him after his accident. Dhawan, who played under Pant's leadership for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, also took some time out of his schedule to catch up with the star Indian wicket-keeper batter.

Dhawan uploaded a photo with Pant earlier today on his Instagram account. The two cricketers stood on the field for a photo near a training net. Captioning the post, Dhawan said:

"Back and better than ever! So happy to see you again. @rishabhpant."

Doctors are reportedly very happy with Rishabh Pant's recovery

Rishabh Pant was involved in a fatal accident in the last week of December 2022. He has been out of action since then. The wicket-keeper batter underwent surgery, having suffered multiple injuries.

According to a recent report by the Times of India, Pant has been recovering well, and the doctors are happy with his recovery well. If things go as planned, the wicketkeeper could start training for a return to the cricket field soon.

While Pant did not play a single match for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023, he was present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to support his team in their home matches. DC could not perform well in his absence and finished ninth in the standings, only above the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals fans will hope that their captain Pant returns to the field soon and plays for the team in the IPL 2024 season.

