"So umpire got Payment from RCB ?"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach 205/5 in IPL 2025 clash vs RR in Bengaluru

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is hosting tonight's IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

After being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a brisk start as their openers Phil Salt (26) and Virat Kohli put on a 61-run partnership in 6.4 overs. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga broke the threatening stand by dismissing Salt in the seventh over, giving RR their first breakthrough.

Devdutt Padikkal (50) then came in next and continued his good form with the bat, smashing his second consecutive half-century. He and Virat Kohli (70) added 95 runs for the second wicket to lay down a solid platform for their side. Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (20*) then provided the finishing touches with blazing cameos to help the hosts reach 205 for five in 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets for RR in the first innings.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Thursday's IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Given wide by umpire, So umpire got Payment from RCB?" a fan wrote.

"It was a little sticky, it didn't get any easier"- Devdutt Padikkal on the pitch after 1st innings of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal reflected on his team's batting performance in the first innings and said:

"It was a little sticky, it didn't get any easier and it should be tough to bat in the 2nd innings as well. We had our plans in place, we haven't been good on this pitch, so we wanted to run hard and pick up runs. I really worked hard on myself, not only mentally but also tactically."

He continued:

"Having DK and Andy Flower around has helped me a lot! It's a really good total, but we need to start well in the power play and restrict the score."

At the time of the writing, RR reached 113/3 in 10 overs, in the chase of 206.

