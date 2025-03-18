"Some of the outside noise has maybe influenced him a bit" - Ex-RCB teammate's huge statement on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers believes the outside noise played a massive factor in Virat Kohli's batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. RCB lost seven out of their first eight outings a year ago, with fans criticizing Kohli for his sub-par strike rate.

However, the champion batter upped the ante in the second half of the season to finish with a league-leading 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.69 in 15 games. Kohli's more aggressive approach helped RCB win their final six matches and qualify for the playoffs.

It was Kohli's highest strike rate in a single IPL season in his illustrious 17-year career.

Talking about his former RCB teammate Kohli on Star Sports ahead of the 2025 season, De Villiers said (via Hindustan Times):

"I feel Virat's taken unnecessary criticism over the last few seasons. I feel he's batting incredibly well. There's no doubt some of the outside noise has maybe influenced him a bit. We're all human, after all. You go to your hotel room and think, am I still good enough? Should I still be here? Must I ask the coach to maybe bat in a different position? Am I doing the right thing for the team?"

He added:

"So Virat, being a great team-man and only a human being after all, definitely has those doubts in his head. But the one thing about Virat is he's always had the ability to, when it matters most, cross that line for his team, block everything out, and it's business time. You could see the focus in his eyes at the Champions Trophy."

Despite Kohli's brilliant season, RCB failed in the playoffs and were knocked out by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator. Kohli and the franchise are still searching for the elusive IPL title with only three final appearances in 17 years.

"There's plenty left in the tent for Virat" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers backed Virat Kohli to play the IPL for several more years despite retiring from T20Is after the World Cup in 2024. Kohli has been with RCB since the league's inception in 2008 and is the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,004 runs in 252 matches.

"He might have called retirement on international T20 cricket, but I feel there's plenty left in the tent for Virat, especially with a batting line-up. RCB has got this season. I don't think Virat's going to feel a lot of pressure. He can just really go out there and play what he sees in front of him. And that is when Virat is at his absolute best when he plays the situation," said De Villiers.

Kohli holds several other IPL records, including the most overall centuries with eight and the most in a single season with four in 2016. His 2025 campaign will begin when RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

