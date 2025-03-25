"Sometimes you are fired up when you get less money" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mitchell Marsh's knock in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Mitchell Marsh for playing a belligerent knock in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He opined that the Australian big-hitter might have wanted to prove his worth after being sold for just ₹3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Ad

Marsh smashed 72 runs off 36 deliveries as LSG set DC a 210-run target after being asked to bat first in an IPL 2025 game in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. However, his knock went in vain as the Capitals achieved the target with a solitary wicket and three deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Marsh for showcasing his might after potentially being hurt due to an underwhelming bid at the mega auction last November.

Ad

Trending

"Mitchell Marsh needs to be spoken about. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 200. What I found different in him was that it was a slight fall from grace because he is not getting that much money. He was getting a lot of money earlier. He was a highly rated player," Chopra said (15:05).

Ad

"Sometimes you are fired up when you get less money, that he needs to show his worth and tell everyone how good he is. Maybe this is that season where he will play only as a batter and contribute. He holds his bat right at the top. Firstly, he is tall and when he holds the bat so high, along with long levers, he has an excellent range," he added.

Ad

Ad

Mitchell Marsh smoked six fours and as many sixes during his 72-run knock. He added 87 runs for the second wicket with Nicholas Pooran (75 off 30) after Aiden Markram had been dismissed for a 13-ball 15.

"Lucknow's No. 3 position was up for grabs" - Aakash Chopra lauds Nicholas Pooran's knock in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Nicholas Pooran smashed six fours and seven sixes during his 75-run knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded Nicholas Pooran for playing a swashbuckling knock after being sent ahead of Rishabh Pant in the Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals.

Ad

"Nicholas Pooran - he bats differently. Firstly, he was retained. How well he batted. One big thing in that was that he was given the No. 3 position. I feel Lucknow's No. 3 position was up for grabs. Rishabh Pant could have come or they could have sent Pooran," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pooran is virtually unstoppable when he goes on a six-hitting spree.

Ad

"Very few teams have their top three as overseas players, but they did that, and Nicholas Pooran did not disappoint. He is a maverick. The power he has to hit sixes, you cannot stop him at all, he keeps hitting sixes. He was like that one more time," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Nicholas Pooran was one of the game-changing moments in Monday's IPL 2025 clash between LSG and DC. He chose Rishabh Pant's missed stumping of Mohit Sharma in the last over as the game's other turning point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback