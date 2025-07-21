“Somewhere the game moves ahead” - Legendary bowler’s massive statement on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma playing 2027 World Cup

Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his concerns about India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing only in ODIs ahead of the 2027 50-over World Cup. While sharing the example of legendary skipper MS Dhoni, the 45-year-old reckoned that players lose their mojo by playing in only one specific format. The Turbanator, however, remained tight-lipped on whether the duo should feature in the mega ICC event.

Notably, Rohit and Kohli bid adieu to T20Is following India’s triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup but continue to play in the IPL. They recently announced Test retirements ahead of the ongoing India tour of England, comprising a five-match series. Their last appearance for the Men in Blue came in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said:

“(Do you want to see Rohit and Virat play in 2027 ODI World Cup) (22:06) It's too far, actually. It's been a very long time, and they are not playing any other formats. It becomes very difficult for anyone, no matter how much commitment you have or how big a great you are. If you do not play the game continuously, somewhere the game moves ahead and you are left behind.”

“(cont with Dhoni example) (22:45) It will be hard. We have seen MS Dhoni playing in the IPL. Look at his performance in the last three years. You see the difference between this Dhoni and the Dhoni from six years ago when he was playing for India consistently,” Harbhajan added.

As per reports, India will play 27 ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup. They will next play a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, which begins in Mirpur on August 17.

“He could have been the next captain” – Harbhajan Singh’s huge remark on MS Dhoni and CSK ahead of IPL 2026 season

Harbhajan Singh has questioned IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for not preparing an alternative captaincy option for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out mid-way during the IPL 2025 season due to an injury. He felt that Suresh Raina (retired in 2022) should have been trusted and backed by the team management to take up the leadership role.

The statement came as MS Dhoni was reinstated as the Super Kings' skipper despite being 43 years old. The cricketer-turned-analyst said in the same interaction:

“(Does MSD still play the IPL because CSK don't have a Plan B?) (23:39) Their management should know if they have a plan or not. It doesn't seem like they have one. If Dhoni is still leading after Ruturaj, it means that you never prepared another option. Raina was there for 10 years, and I think he could have been the next captain for CSK.”

Harbhajan has also suggested that Dhoni don the mentor’s hat during the next IPL season. He concluded:

“(MSD as CSK mentor) (24:58) I feel that by being there as a mentor, he can still play that big a role, which he has done as a captain. If there is a need to make this team stand on its feet again, Dhoni will play a big role in that. Even if he doesn't play and remains there as a mentor, he can still rebuild that team.”

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is yet to bid adieu to the IPL.

