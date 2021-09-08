Sonu, Chinna Thala? CSK star Suresh Raina reveals his favorite name 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has revealed that he would prefer to be called Sonu Raina since the name was given to him by his parents.

Raina has been given the nickname Chinna Thala (right hand of the leader in Tamil) by CSK fans owing to his excellent contribution to the franchise. CSK captain MS Dhoni is lovingly referred to as Thala by fans of the franchise.

In an interaction on YouTube with RJ Raunac, Raina was asked to pick his favorite name from Suresh, Raina, Sonu and Chinna Thala. He replied:

“I would prefer to be called Raina, Sonu, Suresh since these names have been given to me by my parents. These names are blessings of parents. When you are small, your grandparents often choose your name. These names are like good wishes of elders, which is very important. So, I would choose the name Sonu Raina.”

Raina is currently in the UAE, preparing for the second half of IPL 2021. The left-hander scored 123 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 126.80 in the India leg of IPL 2021. He scored an impressive half-century in a game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

“If I was not a cricketer, I would be doing a 9-5 job” - Suresh Raina

34-year-old Raina is renowned as one of India’s most successful limited-overs batters. He scored over 5000 runs in ODIs and 1605 runs in T20Is.

Asked what he would be if not a cricketer, Raina replied:

“If I was not a cricketer, I would be doing a 9-5 job. Also, I would have been singing somewhere and, definitely, cooking. I love cooking a lot. So I would have been cooking and signing together.”

The former India cricketer keeps sharing his cooking videos regularly on his social media handles.

Raina will next be seen in action for CSK during the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The franchise is currently preparing for the second half of the tournament, which was halted in India earlier in the year due to COVID-19.

CSK had an impressive run in the first half of IPL 2021. They won five and lost only two of the seven matches they featured in. The Chennai franchise were placed second in the points table where the tournament was suspended.

Also Read

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19 to mark the resumption of IPL 2021.

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Samya Majumdar