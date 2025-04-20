"Sorry for all the disrespect king" - Fans hail Devdutt Padikkal for match-winning fifty in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 game 

Fans praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal for his crucial fifty in IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Sunday (April 20). The southpaw hit 61 off 35 to help the side seal the 158-run chase easily.

Batting first, PBKS were off to a fine start, with Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (33). Although Josh Inglis (29) did well in the middle overs, his dismissal slowed things down for the home side. Shashank Singh (31*) and Marco Jansen (25*) remained unbeaten to take the Kings to a 157-run total. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma bagged two wickets each for RCB.

In response, RCB lost Phil Salt (1) early. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli and Padikkal looked in total control, as the side garnered 54 runs in the powerplay. Padikkal went on to complete his fifty off 30 balls in the 11th over.

After he hit a six and a four against Marcus Stoinis, Padikkal was dismissed by Harpreet Brar for 61 in the 13th over. His innings comprised five fours and four sixes.

Thereafter, Virat Kohli (73*) and Jitesh Sharma (11*) remained unbeaten to complete the chase with seven balls to spare.

After his innings, Padikkal received praise from fans on X, with one of them saying:

"Fifty for our star boy Devdutt Padikkal and sorry for all the disrespect kingg."

Here are the other reactions:

"So, that's 4 impactful knocks out of 7 for Devdutt Padikkal. Always happy to see a heavily criticised player you backed all along come good and contribute meaningfully," one user tweeted.

"Devdutt Padikkal, sorry for doubting you. Except for a couple of games, you lived up to the expectations. Well played, brother!" another posted.

"Always felt like one of my own. Watching him rise again is personal. A soft spot that never left. DEVDUTT PADIKKAL," a user commented.

Devdutt Padikkal opens up on his impressive knock in PBKS vs RCB game

Devdutt Padikkal expressed his happiness in converting his start into a big knock in the post-match presentation. He said:

"It was important when I went in that I built a partnership with Virat. These small totals can be tricky and I wanted to make sure I give a good start. There's been a lot of hard work that's gone in the last few months. With DK [Dinesh Karthik] and Andy [Flower], I've worked on certain aspects and it's coming off now. When you have someone on the other side with that much confidence and calmness, it makes your job easy."

Padikkal added:

"Playing for my home state and city is very special. It always feels a little bit more special when you play for them and play in the Chinnaswamy as well. There's a lot of confidence in the side. Everyone is batting well and getting runs. We haven't batted well in our home conditions, which is something we have to accept and take responsibility for. Hopefully we can really work on that."

Notably, Devdutt Padikkal has garnered 180 runs in seven innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 150.

