“Sorry guys, not mine anymore” – Suryakumar Yadav reacts as a random Instagram user tags him in Nissan 1 Ton reel 

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who loves driving sports cars, recently clarified that he no longer owns the Nissan 1 Ton that was bought by him last year.

The reaction came after a random Instagram user tagged him in a reel with the caption:

“Other cricketers – buys a swanky new SUV. Meanwhile SKY – Rolls in his Nissan 1 Ton.”

Reacting to the viral clip, Yadav wrote:

“Sorry guys, not mine anymore. Don’t tag me when you see it.”

He, however, hinted that he will soon buy a new vehicle:

"But stay tuned for something crazy."

The Mumbai-based cricketer last bought a Mercedes Benz GLS worth around ₹2 crore in August last year.

For the uninitiated, Nissan 1 Ton, popularly known as Jonga, was used by the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) between 1969 and 1999. The vehicle roughly costs Rs 12 lakh on indiamart.com.

Yadav is not the only cricketer to own an ex-Army vehicle. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni also has a 1970 land Rover Series 3.

Suryakumar Yadav was retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore

Suryakumar Yadav was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 8 crore for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-hander will look to return to scoring ways after a forgetful run in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia. The 32-year-old registered an unwanted record of three consecutive golden ducks, becoming the second specialist batter after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 1994 to do so.

Yadav, however, has been one of the vital cogs for MI in the IPL. He amassed 303 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 145.67, including three half-centuries in the last edition of the tournament. Overall, he has scored 2644 runs in 123 IPL games at an average of 30.39.

Yadav, who was named the ICC T20I Player of the Year 2022, will now look to help MI lift their sixth IPL trophy this season. The franchise will look to return to winning ways after finishing 10th, with just four wins in 14 games last season.

Suryakumar Yadav will next be seen in action against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

