“Sorry Yuzi, we didn’t miss you” - Suryakumar Yadav hilariously trolls leggie while sharing picture with Dhanashree Verma

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav funnily trolled leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while posting a picture with the bowler’s wife on his Insta story.

Suryakumar and Chahal are two of the most active Indian cricketers on social media and love sharing pictures and videos. A number of their uploads are also accompanied by humorous captions.

On Saturday, Suryakumar shared an image on his Insta story with Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma. SKY’s wife Devisha Shetty and batter Shreyas Iyer are also seen in the picture. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter posted the image with the caption:

“About last night. Sorry @yuzi_chahal23 we din’t miss you.”

The Insta story shared by SKY.

Suryakumar and Shreyas were both part of the Indian team that hammered West Indies 1-4 in the recently concluded five-match T20I series.

Chahal featured in the preceding one-dayers, but was rested for the T20Is.

“This T20 team needs to revolve around Surya” - Rohan Gavaskar

Former Indian batter Rohan Gavaskar recently paid a huge compliment to Suryakumar when he opined that the current T20I squad should revolve around the batter. In an interaction on Sports18, he commented:

"Surya doesn't need to be slotted anywhere. I think this T20 team needs to revolve around Surya. You have got to figure out where is the best you can get out of him, is it at the top of the order, or No. 3 or No. 4, you put him there then.”

According to Gavaskar, apart from Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma’s positions, the other spots in the T20I team are still up for grabs. He elaborated:

"There are certain slots in that batting order which might be non-negotiable in terms of Dinesh Karthik being a finisher towards the end, Rohit Sharma opening the batting. But everything else is up for grabs. As I said, Suryakumar Yadav can open, can bat at No. 3 or No. 4. Rishabh Pant can also be a floater depending on how many overs are left when wickets fall.”

Apart from his cricketing exploits, Suryakumar has been in the news recently for purchasing a Mercedes-Benz SUV worth ₹2.15 crore.

