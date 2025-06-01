Spectator takes a brilliant one-handed catch as Jonny Bairstow smashes Azmatullah Omarzai for a 6 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

A spectator impressed everyone with his exceptional athleticism in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the clash on Sunday, June 1. The fan took a brilliant one-handed catch as MI opener Jonny Bairstow smashed a maximum off Azmatullah Omarzai during his power-packed innings.

The incident came in the sixth over of Mumbai’s innings. Omarzai bowled a length ball and Bairstow moved towards the off-stump and cleared his front leg for a massive six over the mid-wicket. The wicketkeeper-batter got underneath the ball and used brisk force to clear the boundary.

Jonny Bairstow eventually scored 38 runs off 24 balls, comprising two sixes and three boundaries. He helped give his side a promising start against Punjab in the ongoing game. He was equally impressive for MI in their IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT), helping his side win the contest by 20 runs. The five-time champions have signed him for INR 5.25 crore for the playoffs.

PBKS remove MI openers in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Marcus Stoinis and Vijaykumar Vyshak helped PBKS dismiss MI openers Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. Rohit failed to make the most of his dropped chances, perishing for a single-digit score. Later, Vyshak broke the 51-run partnership between Bairstow and Tilak Varma.

At the time of writing, MI were 79/2 after 8.3 overs, with Varma and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

Punjab lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a one-sided game in Qualifier 1. They have another opportunity to reach the final by defeating MI in Qualifier 2 since they finished in the top two (first) in the points table ahead of the playoffs.

On the other hand, Mumbai defeated GT in the Eliminator and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in search of a sixth IPL trophy. The winner of the ongoing fixture will face RCB in the summit clash at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

Follow the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 live score and updates here.

