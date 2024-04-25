[Watch] SRH owner Kavya Maran bemused by Abdul Samad's dismissal in IPL 2024 clash against RCB 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran was bewildered after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg-spinner Karn Sharma took a sharp catch off his own bowling to send Abdul Samad back into the pavilion to worsen the Orange Army's crisis.

The Faf du Plessis-led side are firmly on top and on the cusp of victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

Karn Sharma was introduced into the attack in the eighth over, and made an instant breakthrough by dismissing Nitish Reddy. He continued his spell and struck off the first delivery of the 10th over as well.

The leg-spinner bowled a regulation length ball on the leg stump line. The right-handed batter stepped down the track in an attempt to work the ball to the leg side. However, he could not get to the pitch of the ball in time and ended up playing a languid stroke with a straight bat.

Kavya Maran was far from pleased with Samad's decision-making at a time when SRH could not afford to lose another wicket, and her expressions tell the entire story.

Karn Sharma anticipated the trajectory after his follow-through and shifted his body to the right to complete the catch with a well-timed dive. Have a look at the wicket right here:

Karn Sharma only conceded four runs off his second over as his figures read 2-8 halfway through this spell. However, he was taken on by Pat Cummins in his third over and ended up conceding 15 runs.

Kavya Maran has been through an emotional roller-coaster in the second innings

One of the most passionate franchise owners in the entire league, Kavya Maran lends her presence to everything involved with SRH, whether it be auctions or matches.

Kavya Maran cut a rather subdued figure in the first innings as the SRH bowling unit conceded 206. Travis Head's wicket during the first wicket of the run chase only made matters worse.

She was upbeat when Abhishek Sharma exploded in the powerplay, but since then nothing has gone in her and SRH's favor. SRH slumped to 85-6 following Abdul Samad's wicket in the 10th over.

