SRH vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. SRH are ninth in the points table and need to win all their remaining matches to have even a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. DC are just outside the top four, but cannot afford too many losses.

Hyderabad went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 38 runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, SRH conceded 224-6 in their 20 overs. In the chase, they were held to 186-6 despite Abhishek Sharma's blazing 74 off 41 balls. Both Hyderabad's batting and bowling has been rather disappointing in IPL 2025.

Delhi have lost their way in rather shocking fashion after winning their first four matches in IPL 2025. They have lost four of their last six games. In their previous match, DC suffered a 14-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, failing to chase a total of 205. Delhi have faltered in a few chases this season and would be keen to show significant improvement in that department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Hyderabad and Delhi have clashed 25 times in the IPL, with SRH having a slender 13-12 lead in the head-to-head numbers. When the teams met in the first half in Visakhapatnam, DC hammered SRH by seven wickets.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 25

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 12

Matches with No Result - 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Hyderabad and Delhi have met six times in the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, with both teams winning three matches each at the venue. The sides last clashed in Hyderabad in April 2023, with DC registering a seven-run win.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals matches

Delhi have won three of the last five matches played against Hyderabad in the IPL. The teams clashed only once last season, with SRH beating DC by 67 runs in an away game.

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals games:

DC (166/3) beat SRH (163) by 7 wickets, March 30, 2025

SRH (266/7) beat DC (199) by 67 runs, April 20, 2024

SRH (197/6) beat DC (188/6) by 9 runs, April 29, 2023

DC (144/9) beat SRH (137/6) by 7 runs, April 24, 2023

DC (207/3) beat SRH (186/8) by 21 runs, May 5, 2022

