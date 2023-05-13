SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and chose to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

Batting all-rounder Sanvir Singh, who is in the Impact sub list, could make his debut for SRH today. LSG, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes to their team that lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT), bringing in Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Singh in place of Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan, respectively.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Lucknow Super Giants impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, and Arpit Guleria.

SunRisers Hyderabad impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Marco Jansen.

Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram wants his side to post a big score on the board and put LSG under pressure.

"We are going to bat first, looks a good wicket," Markram said. "It will be on the dry side. Hopefully, we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them. You have to balance the conditions and what's working for the team.

"In day games you can't see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us. We have a batting all-rounder (Sanvir Singh) - he comes in for us."

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya, on the other hand, admitted that they have had a mixed campaign and stressed that his side will look to play a good brand of cricket.

"We would have batted first as well, but I don't mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us," Krunal said. "You have to play good cricket, that's what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same. We have a couple of changes. Prerak and Yudhvir are in for Hooda and Mohsin."

SRH vs LSG Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, and Avesh Khan.

