SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Thursday, March 27. The Rishabh Pant-led side gave the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) a taste of their own medicine as LSG chased 191 in just 16.1 overs in Hyderabad.

Ad

LSG put the Orange Army to bat first in front of their home crowd, who gave them a huge reception. However, things went downhill right from the start as none of their strike players got in the groove. Head, who looked dangerous, got out for 47 as SRH made 190/9.

Lucknow ran riot during the chase. Mitchell Marsh got another fifty, while Nicholas Pooran scored 70 off just 26 balls. Despite losing some wickets later on, LSG got over the line with former SRH man Abdul Samad making a vital 22* off 8 balls.

Ad

Trending

Now that the match is in history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from this IPL 2025 match.

List of all award winners in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants players dominated the award ceremony. While SRH's Aniket Verma won the award for having the best strike rate (276.92), all the other awards went to LSG players.

Ad

Nicholas Pooran was a candidate for the Player of the Match as well, but the prestigious award was presented to Shardul Thakur. The replacement signing completed 100 wickets in IPL by claiming his career-best 4/36.

Electric Striker of the Match: Aniket Verma (Strike rate of 276.92)

Fantasy King of the Match: Nicholas Pooran

Super Sixes of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (6 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Mitchell Marsh (7 fours)

Most dot balls in the Match: Shardul Thakur (11 dot balls)

Ad

Player of the Match: Shardul Thakur (4/34)

SRH vs LSG match scorecard

SRH batting scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

It was an ordinary day for the SRH batters on Thursday. None of them notched up even a half-century, with Travis Head's 47 being the highest individual score. Aniket Verma (36) showed immense potential, while Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a golden duck after his century in the previous game.

Ad

LSG batting scorecard vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

For LSG, three batters stood out. Mitchell Marsh claimed his second consecutive fifty against his former franchise. While Aiden Markram was dismissed early, Nicholas Pooran put the SRH bowlers on the backfoot.

Ad

He hammered a match-winning 70 off only 26 balls, claiming the Orange Cap in the process. At the end, Abdul Samad's unbeaten 22* was absolutely crucial for the five-wicket win and their net run rate. For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins returned with a decent figures of 2/29.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match

It wasn't a massive run-fest that many fans expected. However, the SRH vs LSG encounter saw quite a few milestones being reached. Here are a few of them:

Nicholas Pooran now holds the record for hitting the fastest fifty in IPL 2025. He took just 18 balls, three deliveries less than what Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh took earlier. Pooran's strike rate of 269.23 is now the highest for a batter chasing a 190+ total in IPL history. Previous highest was of Kieron Pollard (267.7). Shardul Thakur's 4/34 is his career-best IPL figures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback