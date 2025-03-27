6 batters to have followed a century with a duck in the IPL ft. Ishan Kishan

Several batters have scored multiple centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Star batter Virat Kohli has the highest centuries in the history of the league with eight hundreds to his name.

While there are many batters with hundreds in the IPL, there is a unique list of batters who have scored a century in the league followed by a duck in their very next innings.

SunRisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan is the latest player to enter this list, which has only six batters in the history of the league so far. That said, let us take a look at the batters to have followed a century with a duck in the IPL.

6 batters to have followed a century with a duck in the IPL

#6 Yusuf Pathan

Former India batter Yusuf Pathan slammed a 37-ball ton against the Mumbai Indians during the 2010 IPL. Coming out to bat at No.5, Pathan smashed 100 runs off 37 balls, including nine boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 270.27.

However, in their very next game against the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) in Ahmedabad, Yusuf Pathan failed to get off the mark. He was dismissed for 0(5) by Farzeez Maharoof. Therefore, his hundred was followed by a duck in the next game.

#5 Shane Watson

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai - Source: Getty

Playing for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018, Shane Watson struck a match-winning, unbeaten century in the final against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He scored 117 not out off just 57 balls, including 11 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 205.26.

In CSK's next match against RCB during the IPL 2019 season, which was their first game after the 2018 season, Shane Watson could not score a single run with the bat. He scored 0(10) as he was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

#4 Suresh Raina

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi - Source: Getty

Former India and CSK batter Suresh Raina slammed an unbeaten century in the 2013 IPL against Punjab. He had struck an unbeaten 100 off just 53 deliveries with seven fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 188.67.

In their next game against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, Suresh Raina failed to get going with the bat after haing struck a hundred in the previous game. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Mitchell Johnson.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored a magnificent unbeaten century against CSK for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2024 edition of the IPL. He struck an unbeaten 124 off just 63 balls, including 13 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 196.82.

However, in their very next game against the Rajasthan Royals, Stoinis, who came out to bat at No.3, was sent back by pacer Sandeep Sharma for a four-ball duck. As a result, he failed to repeat his heroics from the previous match.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer

2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

In the 2024 edition of the IPL, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer scored a century that eventually went in vain for KKR against the Mumbai Indians. He struck 104 runs off 51 balls with six fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 203.92.

In KKR's next match against the Delhi Capitals, Venkatesh Iyer, batting at No.3, could not score a single run. He was dismissed for 0(2) by Anrich Nortje, as he did trouble the scorers.

#1 Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan is the latest to enter this list of batters. In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Kishan smashed an unbeaten 106 off just 47 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals. His knock included 11 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 225.53.

However, in their next match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Ishan Kishan failed to deliver with the bat. The left-hander was dismissed for a duck on his very first delivery by Shardul Thakur.

