SRH vs MI, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number eight of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27. Both SRH and MI lost their opening games and will be keen to get their first points on the board.

Hyderabad were involved in a close encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, losing by four runs. In a throwback to IPL 2023, Heinrich Klassen (64* off 25) almost singlehandedly pulled off an unlikely win for SRH. The franchise needs more significant contributions from others in batting.

Mumbai, meanwhile, suffered a six-run loss against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 opener. Bowling first, MI did well to restrict GT to 168-6, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming 3-14. However, despite 40s from Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis, they faltered in their chase, finishing with 162-9.

Today's SRH vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

"We are going to bowl first (as it) looks like a good track."

Kwena Maphaka is making his debut for MI. For SRH, Travis Head comes in for Marco Jansen. T Natarajan has a niggle, so Jaydev Unadkat comes in his place.

SRH vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Today's SRH vs MI pitch report

According to Brian Lara, the surface in Hyderabad always looks like a great batting track, with the pitch in use for Wednesday's game devoid of grass.

He reckons the best time for batters will be against the new ball, as the bowlers will use variations and slower ones as the ball loses shine. Lara feels that it's a bat first wicket and added that spinners will come into play, as dew isn't expected.

Today's SRH vs MI match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya

SRH vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt