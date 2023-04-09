SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 14th match of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 9.

SRH have handed debuts to Heinrich Klaasen and Mayank Markande. Meanwhile, the Kings have brought in Matthew Short in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who copped up a blow to his forearm in the last game.

Here is the list of Impact players in today's match:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, and Akeal Hosein.

Punjab Kings: Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh, Rishi Dhawan, and Atharva Taide.

Punjab used the Impact Player sub first, bringing in all-rounder Sikandar Raza after an early collapse. The Zimbabwean cricketer came in for opener Prabhsimran Singh.

Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram is hopeful that they will get off the mark in IPL 2023 tonight after losing their first two games.

"We'll bowl first. We are happy to chase," Markram said. "Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we can bowl well upfront. To the eye, it looks a lot better. The atmosphere has been pretty calm, you can't fix anything in a day technically.

"Hopefully, we can get our first win. Two new caps are Klaasen and Mayank Markande, excited for them."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, stressed that he was happy with SRH's decision, given that they wanted to bat first.

"We wanted to bat first. There was no dew. We'd like to put a big total. They've lost two games while chasing, so we'll like to put them under pressure again. It looks like a very good wicket and I'm sure it's going to have true bounce," Dhawan said.

SRH vs PBKS Playing XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

