Sri Lankan legend to return to RR after Rahul Dravid’s exit from franchise ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is reportedly set to serve as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise was in search of a new coach following the departure of former India captain Rahul Dravid from the role last month.

Ad

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sangakkara has informally started planning for IPL 2026 as RR's new head coach. The 47-year-old has been associated with RR since 2021 as the Director of Cricket.

Notably, Sangakkara also assumed the role of the head coach from 2021 to 2024. Rajasthan later appointed Dravid after Team India won the 2024 T20 World Cup during his coaching tenure.

While Dravid signed a multi-year deal, he relinquished the post after just one season. Rajasthan disclosed that they offered a broader position at the franchise to Dravid, which he declined.

Ad

Trending

The inaugural champions wrote in an official statement:

"Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.

Ad

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

During Sangakkara's earlier tenure, RR qualified for the playoffs twice in four years. They also finished as the runners-up of the IPL 2022 following a seven-wicket defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Ad

RR endured a dismal campaign in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan-based side had a disappointing season this year, failing to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. All-rounder Riyan Parag was named the stand-in captain for several games, with regular skipper Sanju Samson injured.

They ended their campaign with just four wins from 14 games. Rajasthan finished ninth in the points table. It is worth noting that they have not won the championship since their triumph in the 2008 season.

It remains to be seen if bringing Sangakkara would change their fortunes in the IPL 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More