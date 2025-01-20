"Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev were natural stroke-makers" - When a former Delhi coach backed Rishabh Pant's natural ability amid rough patch

Team India's hard-hitting keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been among the team's biggest match-winners with the willow. With his ultra-aggressive approach, he has turned a number of matches on its head. At the same time, the southpaw has also been in the line of fire for getting dismissed in bizarre ways while attempting cheeky strokes. Questions have been asked about his thought process.

Even during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Pant got out attempting scoops at a time when India needed someone to stay at the crease. Plenty of criticism came the stumper's way for throwing his wicket away. However, the same cavalier approach kept India in the hunt in the last Test in Sydney as the Delhi dasher clobbered 61 off 33 balls in India's second innings.

Back in 2017, then Delhi coach KP Bhaskar had vehemently backed Pant's natural ability when he was going through a rough patch. He made an appeal to let the left-handed batter play the way he does for it gives him the best chance of succeeding. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Bhaskar said:

"His style is not to block and occupy the crease. He can change the whole outcome of the game in a few overs. But shot selection is something he can work on, especially when playing for India and expectations are high. So then the responsibility automatically comes."

Referring to the left-handed batter's triple hundred against Maharashtra at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2016, Bhaskar emphasized that Pant had the ability to play big knocks, even though his batting style might not give that indication. Bhaskar elaborated:

"What we saw last year is that he has the staying power of scoring 300. So he can occupy the crease and score the big runs. There's no point asking him to curb his instincts. Players like (Krishnamachari) Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev were natural stroke-makers. How can you force or stop them? It doesn't make sense. He's very natural that way."

Pant made his international debut in February 2017 and has tasted most of his success in the red-ball format. In 43 Test matches, he has scored 2,948 runs at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 73.62, with six hundreds and 15 fifties.

Rishabh Pant will lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

On Monday, January 20, Pant was officially confirmed as the new captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise for the IPL 2025 season. Speaking after being confirmed as leader of the Lucknow franchise, the stumper said:

"Thank you to LSG family for showing the faith in me. I will give my 200% and that's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith you have shown. Looking forward to have a new beginning with new energy and just have a blast out there, and lots of fun."

In 111 IPL matches so far, the southpaw has scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93, with one hundred and 18 fifties.

