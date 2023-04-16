"SRK and giving hits goes hand in hand"- Fans react as Shahrukh Khan wins a thriller for PBKS vs LSG in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shahrukh Khan has finally realized his potential as a finisher as he helped his team win another game in IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Facing just 10 balls, Shahrukh hammered 23 runs, including a boundary and two sixes to ensure PBKScrossed the line safely with three balls to spare and two wickets in hand.
There was a lot of talk about how Shahrukh wasn't able to replicate his consistent performances for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket into the IPL. However, the faith that the Punjab Kings management showed in him finally seems to be paying off as he has already played a couple of effective cameos this season.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Shahrukh Khan finally live up to the potential he has shown over the years. Here are some of the reactions:
Shahrukh Khan's innings ensured PBKS won despite losing Sikandar Raza
PBKS needed just 159 to win, but the pitch wasn't such that batters could hit through the line easily. Lucknow struck early with a couple of wickets, thanks to debutant Yudhvir Singh Charak's excellent opening spell.
Matthew Short, who looked good for his 34, departed just at the end of the powerplay, which helped LSG crawl back into the game.
Amidst a faltering Punjab chase, Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza stood up and produced an incredible counter-attack. He backed up his natural game and scored some crucial boundaries to keep PBKS in the chase.
By the time Raza reached his half-century, it seemed like an easy chase for Punjab. However, Ravi Bishnoi stepped up and produced an incredible 18th over, conceding just three runs and also picking up Raza's wicket.
Shahrukh Khan made his intentions clear by smashing Mark Wood's delivery straight down the ground for a six off the very first ball he faced. The Tamil Nadu batter just looked unfazed by the pressure of wickets at the other end and took his team to a fantastic win.
With this win, Punjab jumped two spots to occupy fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table, with six points from five games.
