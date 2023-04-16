"SRK and giving hits goes hand in hand"- Fans react as Shahrukh Khan wins a thriller for PBKS vs LSG in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shahrukh Khan has finally realized his potential as a finisher as he helped his team win another game in IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Facing just 10 balls, Shahrukh hammered 23 runs, including a boundary and two sixes to ensure PBKScrossed the line safely with three balls to spare and two wickets in hand.

There was a lot of talk about how Shahrukh wasn't able to replicate his consistent performances for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket into the IPL. However, the faith that the Punjab Kings management showed in him finally seems to be paying off as he has already played a couple of effective cameos this season.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Shahrukh Khan finally live up to the potential he has shown over the years. Here are some of the reactions:

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic Shahrukh Khan has got great potential to be a good finisher. Let's hope this was just one of many brisk innings to come this IPL. Punjab Kings must be very pleased tonight. Shahrukh Khan has got great potential to be a good finisher. Let's hope this was just one of many brisk innings to come this IPL. Punjab Kings must be very pleased tonight. https://t.co/E7dOEtnxHk

Ben Smith 🐝 @ben_smith025 Shahrukh Khan the finisher has finally arrived in the #IPL Happy days. Massive win without Shikhar. Shahrukh Khan the finisher has finally arrived in the #IPL Happy days. Massive win without Shikhar.

GS Dhillon @GDhillon211 Well done, Shahrukh!! After this, I hope there is no bs talk about Punjab not backing its players! #PBKSvLSG Well done, Shahrukh!! After this, I hope there is no bs talk about Punjab not backing its players! #PBKSvLSG

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



What a clinical run chase by PBKS Shahrukh Khan the finisher has finally done his job for PunjabWhat a clinical run chase by PBKS Shahrukh Khan the finisher has finally done his job for Punjab 🔥What a clinical run chase by PBKS https://t.co/UxBnDV8Akt

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz

Nobody can take it away from us...

We beat Lucknow in Lucknow!



you have redeemed yourself and how!!!



As a fan, just so overwhelmed!



In my 15 yrs of passionately following this franchise, this win means everything to me...Its our David vs Goliath moment!Nobody can take it away from us...We beat Lucknow in Lucknow! @shahrukh_35 you have redeemed yourself and how!!!As a fan, just so overwhelmed! In my 15 yrs of passionately following this franchise, this win means everything to me...Its our David vs Goliath moment!Nobody can take it away from us...We beat Lucknow in Lucknow!@shahrukh_35 you have redeemed yourself and how!!!As a fan, just so overwhelmed!❤❤❤❤

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shahrukh Khan - The Hero.



What a win for Punjab Kings. What a finish by Shahrukh Khan. He scored 23*(10) and Punjab Kings beat LSG by 2 wickets. Incredible, Shahrukh. Shahrukh Khan - The Hero.What a win for Punjab Kings. What a finish by Shahrukh Khan. He scored 23*(10) and Punjab Kings beat LSG by 2 wickets. Incredible, Shahrukh. https://t.co/ffIZ1nMxRl

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shahrukh Khan, the finisher of Punjab.



23* runs from just 10 balls including 1 four & 2 sixes - What a ball striking. Shahrukh Khan, the finisher of Punjab. 23* runs from just 10 balls including 1 four & 2 sixes - What a ball striking. https://t.co/wEhJoSj7nn

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



Love it. Love it when a side punches above its weight vs a side that has too many options on paper.



Crucial win for Punjab.



#PBKSvGT #TATAIPL What a win. Sharukh Khan takes a Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab home vs Lucknow!Love it. Love it when a side punches above its weight vs a side that has too many options on paper.Crucial win for Punjab. What a win. Sharukh Khan takes a Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab home vs Lucknow!Love it. Love it when a side punches above its weight vs a side that has too many options on paper. Crucial win for Punjab.#PBKSvGT #TATAIPL

Lavil Saldanha @LavilSaldanha1 #PBKSvLSG SRK and giving hits goes hand in hand. What a player SRK and giving hits goes hand in hand. What a player 😍 #PBKSvLSG

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit 22 off 9 and 23 off 10, glad to see this guy do well well. Good awareness this game. 22 off 9 and 23 off 10, glad to see this guy do well well. Good awareness this game.

Transponster Jay @Jay_KD77 Raw power.

One of the best so far in this tournament



Had to deal with Bishnoi and Wood at the death, both in-form, big ground, not the easiest of surfaces, and him losing partners on the other end didn't help either This is absolute top-tier finish from SRK here!Raw power.One of the best so far in this tournamentHad to deal with Bishnoi and Wood at the death, both in-form, big ground, not the easiest of surfaces, and him losing partners on the other end didn't help either This is absolute top-tier finish from SRK here! 🔥🔥 Raw power.One of the best so far in this tournamentHad to deal with Bishnoi and Wood at the death, both in-form, big ground, not the easiest of surfaces, and him losing partners on the other end didn't help either

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



What a performance! Ice-cool under pressure and it's so good to see him step up twice in two games now. There's a lot of potential and raw muscle power in this lad to tap into. That six off Mark Wood will remain in my mind for a long time #IPL2023 Jhoome jo Shahrukh!What a performance! Ice-cool under pressure and it's so good to see him step up twice in two games now. There's a lot of potential and raw muscle power in this lad to tap into. That six off Mark Wood will remain in my mind for a long time #LSGvsPBKS Jhoome jo Shahrukh!What a performance! Ice-cool under pressure and it's so good to see him step up twice in two games now. There's a lot of potential and raw muscle power in this lad to tap into. That six off Mark Wood will remain in my mind for a long time #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2023

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Shah Rukh Khan is finally finishing the game for PBKS. Great cameo… Shah Rukh Khan is finally finishing the game for PBKS. Great cameo… https://t.co/Jeo9jfFBBT

Shahrukh Khan's innings ensured PBKS won despite losing Sikandar Raza

PBKS needed just 159 to win, but the pitch wasn't such that batters could hit through the line easily. Lucknow struck early with a couple of wickets, thanks to debutant Yudhvir Singh Charak's excellent opening spell.

Matthew Short, who looked good for his 34, departed just at the end of the powerplay, which helped LSG crawl back into the game.

Amidst a faltering Punjab chase, Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza stood up and produced an incredible counter-attack. He backed up his natural game and scored some crucial boundaries to keep PBKS in the chase.

By the time Raza reached his half-century, it seemed like an easy chase for Punjab. However, Ravi Bishnoi stepped up and produced an incredible 18th over, conceding just three runs and also picking up Raza's wicket.

Shahrukh Khan made his intentions clear by smashing Mark Wood's delivery straight down the ground for a six off the very first ball he faced. The Tamil Nadu batter just looked unfazed by the pressure of wickets at the other end and took his team to a fantastic win.

With this win, Punjab jumped two spots to occupy fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table, with six points from five games.

