Star RCB batter, who recently recovered from injury, likely to miss IPL 2025 playoffs: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt will reportedly miss the IPL 2025 playoffs despite recovering from a fever. The 28-year-old is expecting the birth of his first child and could fly back to be with his family.

Salt, who was acquired in the auction for ₹11.5 crore, has been a vital cog in RCB's impressive run this season. Before the league's week-long break, he played nine games, scoring 239 runs at a strike rate of 168.3. He has also scored two half-centuries while opening the innings, with his season best of 65 (33) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) fetching him the 'Player of the Match' award.

Salt was down with fever and had to miss matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Jacob Bethell replacing him. He has fully recovered and is ready to start. However, according to an ESPNcricinfo video, Salt may return home for the birth of his child.

How has the season panned out for RCB?

RCB have come close to winning the league on three occasions but have never been able to get their hands on the lucrative trophy. This season, they are again in contention to aim for the prize as they have managed to qualify for the playoffs. They are second in the table with 17 points in 12 games.

The franchise will know that they will merely qualifying will not be enough and they need to secure a place in the top two spots on the table. For that, they will have to ensure they win both their remaining games against SunRisers Hyderabad (today, May 23) and against Lucknow Super Giants (May 27), which will be played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

