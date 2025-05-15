IPL 2025 resumption: Virat Kohli hits the nets ahead of RCB vs KKR clash [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli hit the nets ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as IPL 2025 is set to resume. The league faced a temporary suspension for a week but will restart on Saturday, May 17.

RCB will host KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the league is back in action. Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli was seen batting in the nets in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 15. It was an open nets session where Kohli was fully padded up and getting in touch before the game against KKR. The star batter reportedly joined the team on Thursday and hit the nets later that day.

Watch a video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

RCB are currently placed second on the table with eight wins and 16 points from 11 matches. They have won their last four games and will be keen to restart on the same note.

Virat Kohli's form crucial as RCB aim for top two finish

A win against KKR will seal the playoffs spot for RCB. However, with three games to go and 16 points already in the kitty, they look well set for a top-two finish. For that to happen, Virat Kohli's form with the bat will be one of the major factors.

The right-hander recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Before the week-long suspension, Kohli displayed brilliant form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He has scored 505 runs from 11 games at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.

Moreover, he has slammed seven half-centuries, all of which have come in a winning cause for RCB this year. In their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, he smashed 62 runs off just 33 balls. He hit five boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 187.87.

As the action returns, RCB will hope that Kohli can carry on from where he left off before the temporary suspension. The star batter continuing to score runs at the top will be important if they are to finish in the top two.

