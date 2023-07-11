"Starting to feel like me again" - KL Rahul hints at comeback with latest social media post 

Team India's star batter KL Rahul is currently on the sidelines with a thigh injury that he sustained while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Rahul underwent successful surgery on May 9 in England and thereafter reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation. Much to the delight of his fans, the cricket star has intimated that he is nearing full fitness.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 11, Rahul posted a picture where he can be seen resting after a training session. He captioned the post:

"Starting to feel like me again 🏃🏾‍♂️☀️."

Rahul featured in nine IPL 2023 matches for LSG before being ruled out due to injury. The opening batter performed decently, scoring 274 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 113.22.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul was initially named in India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia. However, following his injury, Ishan Kishan replaced him in the side.

KL Rahul could return to the Indian team for Asia Cup 2023

According to recent reports, KL Rahul could make his comeback at the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023. The 31-year-old's presence in the continental tournament will be key for India as they look to identify their best ODI side on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Speaking about Rahul's potential return, a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told Inside Sport:

"KL Rahul’s recovery is going well. He should be fit in a month or so. Return from surgery is always tricky and he is a very important player for World Cup. Iyer’s progress is slow but we are still hopeful that he will recover by World Cup. But at this moment, it’s not a certainty with Iyer."

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from August 31 to September 17. Four matches will be played in Pakistan, while Sri Lanka will host the remaining fixtures.

