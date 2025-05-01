“Strongest pillar behind our King Kohli” - RCB wish Anushka Sharma on birthday with heartwarming memories amid IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wished star batter Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, May 1. Kohli and RCB have had an impressive IPL 2025 season so far.

The franchise wished the Bollywood actor through a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, calling her the 'strongest pillar' behind Kohli. A few adorable pictures of the couple, which reflect their beautiful memories, were included in the post.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the wonderful, inspiring, and incredibly talented Anushka Sharma - the strongest pillar behind our King Kohli! 🎂❤️Here’s hoping for a birthday full of love, laughter and great vibes! 🙌 @AnushkaSharma | #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB," read the birthday wish post.

Anushka Sharma has played a massive role in Virat Kohli's success on the field, as the iconic player has often claimed. When he was going through a difficult phase, she was a pillar of strength for him, as mentioned in RCB's post as well.

RCB will look to get to 16 points against CSK in IPL 2025

RCB will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. With seven wins and three defeats from 10 games, Bengaluru became the first team to reach 14 points this season.

They are currently at the top of the points table. With wins in all of their last three games, they are on a roll and will aim to continue the winning run when they play CSK at home.

A win against CSK here will take them to 16 points, which will likely guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. Chennai became the first team to be eliminated this season following their loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 30.

CSK have lost their last three matches, and an in-form RCB team will fancy themselves to beat Chennai in this encounter. With four matches to go, every game is important for Bengaluru as they will aim to finish in the top two in the points table.

When the two teams met in Chepauk earlier this season (March 28), Bengaluru dominated and registered a thumping 50-run win. They will be eager to replicate a similar performance in the reverse fixture.

