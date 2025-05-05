Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and DC's last match in IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the game on Monday, May 5.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns 25 times in the IPL, with the SunRisers leading the Capitals by a slight margin of 13-12 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, DC beat SRH by seven wickets in match 10 of IPL 2025 at Vizag.

Batting first, the SunRisers were bundled out for 163 in 18.4 overs. Aniket Verma delivered with the bat, scoring 74 runs off 41 balls with the help of six maximums and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with 32 off 19 deliveries. Travis Head (22 off 12) was the other batter to reach double digits.

Ad

Trending

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for Delhi, returning with a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets. Mohit Sharma also scalped one wicket.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, DC achieved the target with four overs to spare. Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis provided a strong start, scoring 38 (32) and 50 (27), respectively. Later, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 34* (18), 15 (5) and 21* (14), respectively, to take their team over the line. Zeeshan Ansari was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, finishing with figures of 3/42.

Ad

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL match

SRH lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 38 runs in their last IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 2.

Ad

Invited to bat first, GT put up 224/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan looked brilliant with the bat, scoring 76 (38) and 48 (23), respectively. The duo put on an 87-run stand for the opening wicket. Jos Buttler continued the momentum by smashing a quickfire 64 off 37 deliveries, hitting four sixes and three boundaries. Washington Sundar also chipped in with 21 off 16.

Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for SRH, returning with figures of 3/35, while skipper Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari shared one wicket apiece.

Ad

GT vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

In response, SRH managed 186/6 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma led the chase, smashing 74 off 41 balls with the help of six maximums and four boundaries. Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with 20 (16), 23 (18), 21 (10), and 19* (10), respectively.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna emerged as the leading wicket-takers for GT, picking up two wickets apiece. Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket apiece.

GT vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

DC lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 14 runs in their last IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29.

Ad

Asked to bat first, KKR put up 204/9. The top three batters chipped in with their 20s, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh chipped in with 44 (32) and 36 (25), respectively. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the lot for DC, returning with figures of 3/43, while skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam bagged two wickets apiece. Dushmantha Chameera also scalped one.

KKR vs DC 2025 scorecard.

Later, the Knight Riders restricted Delhi to 190/9. Sunil Narine starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/29, while Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets. Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora and Andre Russell shared one wicket apiece.

Ad

Faf du Plessis top-scored with 62 off 45 balls for DC, while Axar and Vipraj contributed 43 (23) and 38 (19), respectively.

KKR vs DC 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More