SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and GT's last match in IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the game on Sunday, April 6. The two teams have locked horns five times in the T20 league, with the Titans leading the SunRisers 4-1 in head-to-head clashes. The last game between the two teams was abandoned due to rain.

In their last game that produced a result, GT beat SRH by seven wickets in match 12 of IPL 2024.

Batting first, the SunRisers put up 162/8 in 20 overs. The top three – Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 16 (17), 19 (14), and 29 (20), respectively. Meanwhile, the middle order – Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Abdul Samad chipped in with 17 (19), 24 (13), 22 (20), and 29 (14), respectively.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for the Titans, returning with figures of 3/25 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, GT achieved the target with five balls in hand. Openers Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Shubman Gill provided a decent start with scores of 25 (13), and 36 (28), respectively. Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 45 off 36 deliveries, including one six and four boundaries. Meanwhile, David Miller and Vijay Shankar stayed unbeaten on 44 (27) and 14 (11), respectively.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mayank Markande picked up one wicket each for the Orange Army.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL match

GT beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in their last IPL outing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 169/8 in 20 overs. The top four failed miserably with Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and skipper Rajat Patidar returning with scores of 14 (13), 7 (6), 4(3), and a run-a-ball 12, respectively. Liam Livingstone delivered with the bat, smashing a quickfire 54 off 40 deliveries, in an innings laced with five maximums and one boundary. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David chipped in with 33 (21) and 32 (18), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for GT, finishing with excellent figures of 3/19 in his four overs. Sai Kishore also bagged two wickets. Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma settled for one wicket each.

Chasing 170, the Titans achieved the target with 13 balls in hand. Skipper Shubman departed for a run-a-ball 14, but his opening partner Sai Sudharsan scored a solid 49 off 36 deliveries. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford stayed unbeaten on 73 (39) and 30 (18) to take the team over the line. Butter’s knock comprised six maximums and five boundaries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were the only successful bowlers for RCB, returning with one scalp each.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

SRH lost to the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last IPL match at the Eden Gardens on April 3.

Put in to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 200/6 in 20 overs. Openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine perished early with single-digit scores. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings with 38 off 27 deliveries. Angkrish Raghuvanshi ably supported him with 50 off 32 balls. The duo put on an 81-run partnership for the third wicket. Venkatesh Iyer provided the final flourish, smashing 60 off 29 balls, hitting three sixes and seven boundaries. Rinku Singh also scored an unbeaten 32 off 17.

For SRH, captain Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Kamindu Mendis picked up one wicket each.

In response, the SunRisers were bundled out for 120 in 16.4 overs. The top three – Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan departed for single digits. Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Reddy, and Cummins contributed 33 (21), 27 (20), 19 (15), and 14 (15), respectively, to help the team reach triple figures.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy were the wreckers-in-chief with the ball for the Knight Riders, returning with three wickets apiece. Andre Russell also bagged one wicket. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine returned with a solitary scalp.

