SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and MI's last match in IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.
The two teams have locked horns 24 times in IPL, with Mumbai leading the SunRisers 14-10 in head-to-head clashes.
In their last meeting, MI beat SRH by four wickets in match 33 of IPL 2025. Thus, the SunRisers will be keen to avenge their loss in a repeat clash.
Asked to bat first, SRH managed 162/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scored 40 (28) and 28 (29), respectively. Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy and Aniket Verma also contributed 37 (28), 19 (21), and 18 (8), respectively.
Will Jacks starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with economical figures of 2/14 in his three overs. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar bagged one wicket apiece.
In response, MI achieved the target with 11 balls in hand. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provided a promising start, chipping with 26 (16) and 31 (23), respectively.
Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with 36 (26) and 26 (15), respectively. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma smashed 21 each off nine and 17 deliveries, respectively.
Skipper Pat Cummins was the leading wicket-taker for the SunRisers, returning with figures of 3/26, while Eshan Malinga and Harshal Patel took two and one wicket, respectively.
SRH's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game
MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match
Mumbai beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets in a one-sided match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. With the victory, they completed a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025.
Invited to bat first, CSK put up 176/5 in 20 overs. Debutant Ayush Mhatre impressed with 32 off 15, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube struggled during the majority of their innings but managed to score 53 (35) and 50 (32), respectively.
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with economical figures of 2/25. Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar and Mitchell Santner bagged one wicket apiece.
In response, Mumbai achieved the target with 4.2 overs to spare. Ryan Rickelton smashed 24 off 19 deliveries, including one six and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma shared an unbeaten 114-run stand to take the team over the line.
Yadav smashed 68 off 30 deliveries, comprising five maximums and six boundaries. Rohit also hit 76 off 45 to return to form after a string of low scores. His innings comprised six maximums and four boundaries.
Ravindra Jadeja was the only successful bowler for CSK, managing a solitary wicket.
