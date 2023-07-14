"Surely KLR will get belt treatment if he maintains slow strike rate" - Fans react after LSG sign Justin Langer as their new head coach

Former Australian opener Justin Langer has been appointed as head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise on Friday, July 14.

LSG came into existence from IPL 2022 when the governing body of the league expanded it into a 10-team tournament by adding two new teams (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants).

As Flower's two-year tenure as head coach of the Lucknow franchise came to a conclusion, the management chose not to extend the contract. They decided to move on and announced Justin Langer as his successor this evening through their official social media handles.

On joining LSG as head coach, Justin Langer said:

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.”

Lucknow Super Giants fans welcomed Justin Langer with open arms and expressed optimism of further improvement in their team's performances in the upcoming seasons.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions after LSG signed Langer:

Watching cricket since 1994 but never saw a better coach than Justin Langer

In case you don't know he T20WC winner and two times BBL winner coach for Australia and Perth Sorchers

ketan chauhan @Ketanchauhan07



One more reason to love Lucknow nowGauti nd Langer fire meets fire

Once Justin Langer said! Now he will be coaching KL Rahul led LSG.



Justin Langer has the potential to turn KL Rahul in potential Indian captain for upcoming tournaments and fill him with a trophy winning mentality!

LSG bid farewell to Andy Flower with a special Twitter post

Andy Flower was the head coach for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where the team performed decently and reached playoffs on both occasions. However, they could not reach the final and win the trophy.

The Lucknow franchise took to their official Twitter handle on Friday to express gratitude for the contributions of Andy Flower to the team and wrote:

"Dear Andy, Today it's farewell, but it'll never be goodbye because you'll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything!

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL



It is going to be the first coaching gig for Justin Langer in IPL. He has achieved reasonable success in the role so far. Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup and Ashes series while he was their head coach. In the KFC league, Perth Scorchers won three trophies during his regime.